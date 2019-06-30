|
Robert G. "Robbie" Ciocco, 42, of Pitcairn, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 8, 2019. Robbie is survived by his parents, James J. and Toni L. (Earl) Ciocco. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tiffany Alice Zutich. He is also survived by siblings, James R. Ciocco and Karlianne Ciocco; his aunt, Brenda Ciocco and Janet (Tubby) Toth; his uncle, Rich Southam (the late Joanne) and Robert T. Earl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services are private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019