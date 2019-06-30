Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Robert G. "Robbie" Ciocco, 42, of Pitcairn, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 8, 2019. Robbie is survived by his parents, James J. and Toni L. (Earl) Ciocco. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tiffany Alice Zutich. He is also survived by siblings, James R. Ciocco and Karlianne Ciocco; his aunt, Brenda Ciocco and Janet (Tubby) Toth; his uncle, Rich Southam (the late Joanne) and Robert T. Earl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services are private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019
