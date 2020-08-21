1/1
Robert G. Edner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert G. Edner, 76, of Falls Creek, Pa., passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He graduated from Dubois High School in 1962 where he wrestled for four years. He continued his wrestling career at Clarion University, where he graduated with bachelor's degree in biology. He went on to receive his master's degree in speech pathology. Bob then continued his education at Kent State University, receiving his Ph.D. in hearing and audiology in 1986. Bob spent his career teaching at Shaler Area High School, where he retired after 35 years. As a diehard baseball fan, Bob never missed a Pirates game. He spent many years coaching his son's and grandson's baseball teams. Bob also loved to golf. He never passed up a chance to get on the course. When he was not golfing, he was watching it on TV. His passion for sports and dedication to his family will be missed. Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; his two sons, Robert (Chastity) and Benjamin (Laura); and four grandchildren, Antonio, Brennan, Jack and Callahan. He is also survived by his brother, William (Sue); his three sisters, Catherine (William), Sally (David) and Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are by Robert Reed, funeral director. An in-person memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
So sad to learn of Bob's passing. What a wonderful man from a good family. He was always caring and kind. Please accept my sincere condolences. May he rest in peace.
Peggy Hall Aseem
Friend
August 20, 2020
Bob was a terrific kid. I still have a spiedel bracleg
T he gave me one Christmas. So glad he had a great life. God bless and sympathy to all his family and friends.
Evelyn (Pinchot) Fisher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved