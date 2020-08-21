Dr. Robert G. Edner, 76, of Falls Creek, Pa., passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He graduated from Dubois High School in 1962 where he wrestled for four years. He continued his wrestling career at Clarion University, where he graduated with bachelor's degree in biology. He went on to receive his master's degree in speech pathology. Bob then continued his education at Kent State University, receiving his Ph.D. in hearing and audiology in 1986. Bob spent his career teaching at Shaler Area High School, where he retired after 35 years. As a diehard baseball fan, Bob never missed a Pirates game. He spent many years coaching his son's and grandson's baseball teams. Bob also loved to golf. He never passed up a chance to get on the course. When he was not golfing, he was watching it on TV. His passion for sports and dedication to his family will be missed. Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; his two sons, Robert (Chastity) and Benjamin (Laura); and four grandchildren, Antonio, Brennan, Jack and Callahan. He is also survived by his brother, William (Sue); his three sisters, Catherine (William), Sally (David) and Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are by Robert Reed, funeral director. An in-person memorial service will be held at a later date.



