Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Evancho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Evancho Sr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Evancho Sr. Obituary
Robert G. Evancho Sr., 74, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born July 17, 1945, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late John M. Evancho and Mary L. (Dragovich) Evancho Martin. Robert was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Army and was a member of the . Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for the Unity Township Supervisors office and was formerly a welder at All Metals Fabricating, Youngwood. He enjoyed horse racing and will be lovingly remembered for his friendly personality and being a hard worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Nicholas C. Martin. Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eileen J. (Zavatsky) Evancho, of Latrobe; one son, Robert G. Evancho Jr., and his wife, Kari, of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Kiley Evancho; one brother, John M. Evancho and his wife, Wanda, of Latrobe; two sisters, Beverly A. Dominick, of Latrobe and Joyce M. Martin, of Latrobe; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Dominick, of Latrobe, Edward Zavatsky and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe, and Eleanor Melago and her husband, Lawrence, of Mt. Pleasant; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, visitation and services will be private for Robert's family. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 1000 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now