Robert G. Evancho Sr., 74, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born July 17, 1945, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late John M. Evancho and Mary L. (Dragovich) Evancho Martin. Robert was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Army and was a member of the . Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for the Unity Township Supervisors office and was formerly a welder at All Metals Fabricating, Youngwood. He enjoyed horse racing and will be lovingly remembered for his friendly personality and being a hard worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Nicholas C. Martin. Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eileen J. (Zavatsky) Evancho, of Latrobe; one son, Robert G. Evancho Jr., and his wife, Kari, of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Kiley Evancho; one brother, John M. Evancho and his wife, Wanda, of Latrobe; two sisters, Beverly A. Dominick, of Latrobe and Joyce M. Martin, of Latrobe; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Dominick, of Latrobe, Edward Zavatsky and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe, and Eleanor Melago and her husband, Lawrence, of Mt. Pleasant; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, visitation and services will be private for Robert's family. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 1000 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.