Robert G. "Burger Bob" Fierst Jr., of Jeannette, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home. He was born in Trafford, the son of the late Robert G. Sr. and Gladys (Kunkle) Fierst, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. (Paradise) Fierst. Bob was a retired dispatcher for the Penn Central Railroad after more than 45 years' service. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy (David) Kitchen, of Irwin, and Terry Theis (Tom Ficco), of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Sonya Jo (Richard) Laird and Tracy Lynn Minko; his great-grandchildren, Matthew Laird and Dylan Kitchen; and a sister-in-law Marie Lynch. There will be no viewing or services. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.