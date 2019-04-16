Robert Gold Hayden passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Robert was born July 31, 1941, in Greensburg to Clarence Bair Hayden and Lena Gold Hayden. He was a woodworker bar-none and a proud Army veteran and Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow. Robert loved his home, which he built with his first wife, Patsy Hayden, 52 years ago. He could still recall how many bricks went into the making of his house. His priceless friendships with Mark (Susie) Dlugos, John (Mary) George and Tim (Linda) Quatse were cherished. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Stoner Phillips. Robert leaves behind "his girls," daughters Holly Hayden Fetter, of Leavenworth, Kan., and Heather (Rheinhold) Schmitt, of West Newton; grandchildren Patricia (Phillip Tinner) Fetter, of Tomball, Texas, Brennan Fetter, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Teagan Schmitt, of West Newton; and nephews Stephen Stoner and Robert Stoner. His girls will forever miss teasing Daddy, or "Big Guy," about the bear joke to which he forgot the punch line, him never meeting a cookie he didn't like, his "Thank (Holly/Heather) for Little Girls" song, singing two lines of "You Are My Sunshine," and also singing the "Bushel and a Peck" song. His messing up the lyrics to "Silver Bells" was so beloved by his girls. Robert's daughters would like to thank everyone at Hempfield Manor for the incomparable care given to him, plus Robert's roommate, Larry, for the friendship they shared.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

