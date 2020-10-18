1/1
Robert G. Hopkinson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Hopkinson, 84, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born April 8, 1936, in Herminie, a son of the late Samuel E. and Bessie (Errett) Hopkinson. He was a graduate of Sewickley High School and California University of Pennsylvania, and was a retired teacher from the Hempfield Area School District. Bob was a member of Brush Creek Lutheran Church, Irwin, serving there in many areas, a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601 Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Westmoreland Forest No. 77, a volunteer for Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed golfing and other sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sergeant Owen Leslie Hopkinson and Samuel E. Hopkinson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen (McCullough) Hopkinson; a sister, Lois E. Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. At Bob's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Brush Creek Lutheran Church, Brush Creek Road, Irwin, with Pastor Roger Steiner officiating. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Brush Creek Lutheran Church or Blackburn Center, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Brush Creek Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved