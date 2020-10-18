Robert G. Hopkinson, 84, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born April 8, 1936, in Herminie, a son of the late Samuel E. and Bessie (Errett) Hopkinson. He was a graduate of Sewickley High School and California University of Pennsylvania, and was a retired teacher from the Hempfield Area School District. Bob was a member of Brush Creek Lutheran Church, Irwin, serving there in many areas, a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601 Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Westmoreland Forest No. 77, a volunteer for Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed golfing and other sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sergeant Owen Leslie Hopkinson and Samuel E. Hopkinson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen (McCullough) Hopkinson; a sister, Lois E. Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. At Bob's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Brush Creek Lutheran Church, Brush Creek Road, Irwin, with Pastor Roger Steiner officiating. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Brush Creek Lutheran Church or Blackburn Center, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
