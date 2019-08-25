Home

Robert G. Kratofil

Robert G. Kratofil Obituary
Robert "Bob" G. Kratofil, 74, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Judi Laughery Kratofil. They would have been married 52 years on Sept. 23. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Anton and Ethel Kratofil. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Anthony S. Kratofil, of Irwin; brother-in-law, Glenn Henry; mother- and father-in-law, Bertha and William Laughery; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob graduated from Norwin High School in 1963 and Greensburg Institute of Technology in Greensburg in 1965. He retired from Omnova Solutions (the former General Tire) in Jeannette as a draftsman and lab technician with 38 years of service. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Lois Henry, of Greensburg; and his beloved canine friend, Sierra. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird feeding, gardening, and rooting for the Pirates and Steelers, and in his younger years, playing baseball.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church. Private interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, 2019
