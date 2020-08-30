1/1
Robert G. Luniewski
1947 - 2020
Robert G. "Bob" Luniewski, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Penn Hills, to Margaret "Tootsie" and Walter Luniewski. Bob graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1972 and retired after serving more than 30 years with Kiski and Greensburg barracks. He was also very proud to be a first responder with Troop A at the tragic Flight 93 site in Stoystown, Pa. Bob is survived by children, Tim (Karen) and Shari; grandchildren, Brighton, Matthew, Madison and Abby Reech; and siblings, Walt (Marlene), Sue (Ziacan) and Jack (Doreen). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Earl. Arrangements are by WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, 724-327-1400. www.wolfe-vongeis.com. Donations can be made to Troopers Helping Troopers at https://www.troopershelpingtroopers.org/.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
