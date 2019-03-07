Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Muscente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Muscente


1950 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. Muscente Obituary
Robert G. Muscente, 68, of a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 12, 1950, in Greensburg, a son of the late Alfonso J. "Funzy" and Helen J. Dargi Muscente. Robert graduated from Greensburg Salem High School and received his bachelor's degree from Iowa Wesleyan University and his registered nurse degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. Bobby used his nursing training to lovingly care for his parents and brother when they were declining. Like most western Pennsylvanians, Bobby was a devoted and enthusiastic Steelers fan and proudly wore the black and gold. Bobby also loved his cat, Buddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew "Matt" M. Muscente. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Geier (Jon), of Beach Haven, N.J.; nieces and nephews, Diana Cash and Kate Geier Cummings (Timothy), of Bernardsville, N.J., and Benjamin Geier (Paige), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a grandniece, Eli Wingham; and three grandnephews, Corey Cash (Marissa), Andrew Cash and Grant Cummings.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bobby from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Bobby's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now