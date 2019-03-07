Robert G. Muscente, 68, of a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 12, 1950, in Greensburg, a son of the late Alfonso J. "Funzy" and Helen J. Dargi Muscente. Robert graduated from Greensburg Salem High School and received his bachelor's degree from Iowa Wesleyan University and his registered nurse degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. Bobby used his nursing training to lovingly care for his parents and brother when they were declining. Like most western Pennsylvanians, Bobby was a devoted and enthusiastic Steelers fan and proudly wore the black and gold. Bobby also loved his cat, Buddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew "Matt" M. Muscente. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Geier (Jon), of Beach Haven, N.J.; nieces and nephews, Diana Cash and Kate Geier Cummings (Timothy), of Bernardsville, N.J., and Benjamin Geier (Paige), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a grandniece, Eli Wingham; and three grandnephews, Corey Cash (Marissa), Andrew Cash and Grant Cummings.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bobby from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601.