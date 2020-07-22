Robert G. "Bob" Shaffer, 76, of Norvelt, passed away suddenly and peacefully Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at his home. Born April 25, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn Kortright Shaffer. Bob was a proud veteran of the Air Force. Prior to retirement, he owned ATV, motorcycle and watercraft dealerships in Donegal, Uniontown and Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John, and a sister, Martha. Bob was a member of the Community Church of Hecla. Bob is survived by and was married to his loving wife, Darlene (Dee), for 55 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Roberta (Bobbi) Dombrosky (Eric, of Mt. Pleasant, and by his son, Richard Shaffer (Colleen) of Acme. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Schlage, of Lombard, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Grampap Bob was blessed with two wonderful grandsons, Ryan Dombrosky, of Shelbyville, Ky., and Justin Dombrosky, of Mt. Pleasant, and already greatly missed by his Boston Terrier, Molly. Bob was a take charge person who always loved spending time with his family and friends. He made you laugh and smile, loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and especially spending time at his cabin in the woods. Missed he is already, even though we know, those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, where the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David L. Greer, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans Assoc. The veterans will gather at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.



