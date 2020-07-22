1/1
Robert G. Shaffer
1944 - 2020
Robert G. "Bob" Shaffer, 76, of Norvelt, passed away suddenly and peacefully Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at his home. Born April 25, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn Kortright Shaffer. Bob was a proud veteran of the Air Force. Prior to retirement, he owned ATV, motorcycle and watercraft dealerships in Donegal, Uniontown and Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John, and a sister, Martha. Bob was a member of the Community Church of Hecla. Bob is survived by and was married to his loving wife, Darlene (Dee), for 55 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Roberta (Bobbi) Dombrosky (Eric, of Mt. Pleasant, and by his son, Richard Shaffer (Colleen) of Acme. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Schlage, of Lombard, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Grampap Bob was blessed with two wonderful grandsons, Ryan Dombrosky, of Shelbyville, Ky., and Justin Dombrosky, of Mt. Pleasant, and already greatly missed by his Boston Terrier, Molly. Bob was a take charge person who always loved spending time with his family and friends. He made you laugh and smile, loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and especially spending time at his cabin in the woods. Missed he is already, even though we know, those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, where the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David L. Greer, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military rites accorded by Armbrust Veterans Assoc. The veterans will gather at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2 entries
July 22, 2020
Dee I’m so sorry for your loss, I’ll always treasure our conversations. Hugs to u and your family.
Tammy Klosky
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bob was part of the "boys" who grew up in the Green street, Howard street and Lewis street area of Brownsville, PA. The Lippencott brothers - Ken, Bob, Barry and Tom - were part of the "boys". We will always have fond memories of the many good times hanging out with Bob at his father's corner store. We were very happy to reconnect with Bob several years ago when he and Dee started attending the "Coal Bowl" games. It was always great to see he and Dee and tell stories about the "good ol days" growing up in Brownsville. The Lippencott brothers and their families extend our deepest sympathy to Dee and the family. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Barry Lippencott
Friend
