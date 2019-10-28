Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Williams Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Williams Sr. Obituary
Robert G. Williams Sr., 69, of Level Green, Penn Township, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Nellis) for 38 years; loving father of Eric Graham, of Elizabeth, Robert G. (Lisa) Williams Jr., of North Huntingdon, Daniel Graham, of Penn Hills, Michele (Lloyd) Rickard, of Trafford, and Douglas (Lisa) Williams, of North Carolina. Rob is also survived by 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Craig. Rob was a 1968 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School. Before retirement, he was employed for 39 1/2 years in the transportation department of U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock. Rob also was a volunteer fireman and served as fire chief with the former North Braddock Fire Department No. 3. He was regarded by his family as their unofficial tour guide during their dozen family Disney trips.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rob will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now