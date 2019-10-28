|
|
Robert G. Williams Sr., 69, of Level Green, Penn Township, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Nellis) for 38 years; loving father of Eric Graham, of Elizabeth, Robert G. (Lisa) Williams Jr., of North Huntingdon, Daniel Graham, of Penn Hills, Michele (Lloyd) Rickard, of Trafford, and Douglas (Lisa) Williams, of North Carolina. Rob is also survived by 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Craig. Rob was a 1968 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School. Before retirement, he was employed for 39 1/2 years in the transportation department of U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock. Rob also was a volunteer fireman and served as fire chief with the former North Braddock Fire Department No. 3. He was regarded by his family as their unofficial tour guide during their dozen family Disney trips.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rob will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, 2019