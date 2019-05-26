Robert H. Andree, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon. He was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Jeannette, a son of the late Robert J. and Dora Stevenson Andree. Prior to retirement, he was a tanker truck driver for Sunoco. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. He was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette, Syria Shrine Gourgas Lodge Pittsburgh, F and AM Lodge No. 750, Jeannette, and Manor American Legion Post No. 472. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Earhart; and two brothers, Harold and Daniel Andree. He is survived by his wife, Melvina Kew Andree, of North Huntingdon; two daughters, Kathleen Shirey and her husband, Dale, of Crescent, and Carol Slonecker and her husband, Dennis, of North Huntingdon; a granddaughter, Renee Shirey; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. The Rev. Chris Morris and the Rev. Robert Arduino will co-officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.