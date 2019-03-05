Robert H. Bonzer, 80, of Murrysville and Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Pargin Bonzer. He was a retired manager for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, the Knights of Columbus and the Murrysville Golf Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Lynn Bonzer, in 2012; three sisters, Catherine, Florence Sisk and Beatrice Cooney; and a brother, Clarence Bonzer. Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Walsh Bonzer; a son, Robert (Amy) Bonzer, of Murrysville; three grandchildren, Aiden, Regan and Cameron; and one sister, Margie, of Oil City.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a 10 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Robert's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary