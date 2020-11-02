1/1
Robert H. Brady Jr.
1938 - 2020-10-27
Robert H. Brady Jr., 82, of Sewickley Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 19, 1938, in East McKeesport, and was the son of the late Robert H. Brady Sr., and the late Alice (Bain) Brady. Robert was a member of The Church in Sutersville and was retired from the former Daily News in McKeesport. He was an Air Force veteran and served 10 years on the Yough School Board. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Beck) Brady; son, Bruce W. (Camille) Brady, of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter, Beth (Carl) Anderson, of Tucson, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Michael (Kaylin) Brady, Corrie Brady, Ian (Briana) Anderson and Carly Anderson. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Palmquist and Shirley Cooper. Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel, with Pastor Frank Rocco officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park Inc., North Huntingdon. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
November 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jake and Marlene Reidmiller
Friend
