Robert H. Brady Jr., 82, of Sewickley Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 19, 1938, in East McKeesport, and was the son of the late Robert H. Brady Sr., and the late Alice (Bain) Brady. Robert was a member of The Church in Sutersville and was retired from the former Daily News in McKeesport. He was an Air Force veteran and served 10 years on the Yough School Board. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Beck) Brady; son, Bruce W. (Camille) Brady, of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter, Beth (Carl) Anderson, of Tucson, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Michael (Kaylin) Brady, Corrie Brady, Ian (Briana) Anderson and Carly Anderson. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Palmquist and Shirley Cooper. Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel, with Pastor Frank Rocco officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park Inc., North Huntingdon. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
