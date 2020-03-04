|
Robert H. Harper, 82, of Penn Township, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Forbes Hospital. He was born March 7, 1937, in Pittsburgh and was son of the late Harry and Lucille Celander Harper. Robert was a member of Word of Life in Greensburg. He enjoyed planning his Youngwood High School reunions. He was a coin collector and a lover of reading as he read books voraciously and was an avid Bible reader. Prior to retirement, he owned Romax Environmental in Greensburg. Before owning his own company, he worked for Robertshaw Controls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine R. Harrold Harper. Surviving are his wife, Roxie Pitzer Harper; his daughters, Marci Renee Salem (George), Michele Rae Harper and Melissa Robin Fitzgerald (Dan); grandchildren, Benjamin A. Salem (Lindsey), Sheena A. Salem, Lauren H. Fitzgerald and Daniel P. Fitzgerald Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Penny; and sister, Charlene Pacella. Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Private burial will be held in St. Clair Cemetery. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.