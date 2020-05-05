Robert H. Jackson, 96, of Upper Burrell Township, passed on to his heavenly Father on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born Jan. 29, 1924, in Arnold. He lived in the Valley Camp area of the city. Later, he moved to Upper Burrell Township, where he built his home. Robert served his country in World War II in the 45th Infantry. The theater of operation was North Africa, Sicily and Italy. He received a Purple Heart after being wounded at Anzio, Italy. He retired from ATI, formerly Allegheny Ludlum, with many years of service. He enjoyed fishing at an early age as many memories were made fishing with his father, friends, and later his family. Later, Dad developed a keen interest in Pittsburgh sports, as he liked watching football and especially hockey. Dad was a loving family man who cherished all occasions with his family. Dad made a point to take his children each year on a nice vacation. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell and attended regularly before his illness prevented him from attending. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy (Langham) Jackson; sister, Peggy Adams, of New Kensington; daughter, Debby (Jim) Varner, of Upper Burrell; and sons, Eugene (Connie) Jackson, of Lower Burrell, and Barry Jackson, of Upper Burrell. Also surviving Robert are his grandchildren, Sarah (Ben) Duncan, of New Kensington, Justin (Andrea) Varner, of Upper Burrell, and Mike (Angie) Jackson, of Lower Burrell; great-grandchildren, Logan Varner and Ava Varner, of Upper Burrell; and special church friend, Rocky Nelson, who called and visited him. There are also numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the United States. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Edward Jackson, of Arnold; and sisters, Betty Williams, of Oklahoma, Dorothy Pelino, of New Kensington, and Franscis Bitner, of Lancaster. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Jackson, who lost his life in World War II. A special appreciation to all of the Allegheny Health Network support staff, who helped us in his final days. Although Dad is gone, we will all have our cherished memories of his wonderful dedication to his family and the things he did for us until we all meet again in heaven. All services are private for immediate family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.