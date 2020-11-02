1/
Robert I. Seaman
1945 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Irwin Seaman, 74, of Saltsburg, passed on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He went peacefully, surrounded by the love and laughter of his family. He was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Somerset, a son of the late Robert Irvin Seaman and Thelma Louise Wigard Seaman. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Seaman; his children, Randall Seaman (Pam), Robert Seaman (Mallory), and Marcie Duffy (Joe); and his grandchildren, Brandon Seaman, Kaitlin Casper (Tyler), Danielle Seaman, Cayla Seaman, Luke Duffey, Grant Seaman, Ryan Seaman and Peyton Duffey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Seaman (Aug. 24, 1995); his daughter-in-law, Dana Seaman; and his sister, Jackie Charlesworth. Bob was a mechanical designer for 36 years before his much-deserved retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, camping, and cheering on the Steelers. He was a man of great faith, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, fondly known as "Pappy" by his grandchildren. His gentle spirit and joyful personality will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bernie Mac Foundation, where they are raising awareness and actively seeking a cure for sarcoidosis. Visitation and services for Bob are private and being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
