Robert James Adams passed away peacefully, at his home in Tequesta, Fla., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with his wife at his side. He was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Greensburg. He played on the golf team at both Jeanette High School and Saint Vincent College. His love of golf lasted all his life, whether playing at Greensburg Country Club, or after he no longer could, being a spectator at Augusta National with his son or watching the PGA Tournament every weekend. Even more than golf, his two granddaughters were the joy of his life and he spent summers with them on the Northern Neck of Virginia. He graduated from Saint Vincent College and worked in investments in Pennsylvania and after moving to Florida. He was chairman of the Westmoreland County Transportation Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Carolyn Adams. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Tequesta, Fla,; his son, J. Christian Adams and his wife, Jana; and his granddaughters, Abigail and Amelia, of Alexandria, Va.; as well as his sister, Carol Ann, of California.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, Fla.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019