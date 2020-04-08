|
|
Robert John "Bob" Aretz Sr., of Tarentum, passed peacefully at home Sunday, April 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Bob was born April 8, 1936, to the late William and Anita Weiser Aretz Sr. After graduating from Tarentum High in 1954, he enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Korean War, from 1954-58 as a quarter master to plot courses, and as a signalman. Bob also played softball while in the Navy. While in high school, Bob delivered papers for the Valley News Dispatch and the Post-Gazette. He would also help deliver the mail during Christmas break. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Bob worked at Tony Blumeto's Gas Station for three years, Kutsch Coal Mine for five years, then Homestead Steel for 10 years, before retiring from Louis A. Grant Inc., where he worked for 22 years. Bob was a member of Local No. 66 Operating Engineers for 32 years. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 5758, Tarentum. Besides being an avid Steelers fan, Bob also enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, gardening, cutting grass, bowling, going to his camp, playing cards and attending all of his grandchildren's sporting games and activities. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his four children, Brenda Aretz Francis, of Tarentum, Robert John Aretz Jr., of Tarentum, Timothy (Paula) Aretz, of Ford City, and Jonathon Aretz, of Tarentum; and eight grandchildren, Robby III, Nathan, Alexa, Jacob, Zachary, Grace, Kylee and Maranda. Bob also enjoyed all of his family's fur babies--Misty, Mae, Zeus, Lucy, Gunner, Axel, Lucky, Penelope, Piper, Midnight, Sapphire, Little White Boy and Teddy. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, William Aretz Jr.; an infant son, Michael Aretz; and son-in-law, Charles Francis. At a later date, Bob's family will hold a service at Generations House of Worship, and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in loving memory of Bob, to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201.