Robert J. "Koochy" Beltz, 81, of Claridge, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was born April 22, 1938, in White Valley, Pa., to the late Joseph and Sally (Theodore) Beltz. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Beltz; father of Joseph D. (Rachel) Beltz and Carla A. (Robert) Erwin; and grandfather of Angela and Olive Erwin and Nicole Beltz. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sally Rebick and Shirley Cheplick. Koochy was a member of the Slovenian Hall Claridge (Blue Room), lifetime member of Claridge Firehall, and St. Barbara Church. He had a passion for playing the accordion and published an album with Bob Beltz and his polka lads.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, with Father Michael P. Sikon officiating. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
