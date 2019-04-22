Robert J. "Redd" Bingle, 72, of Jeannette, died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019, with his beloved family by his side. He was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Jeannette, a son of the late Fern Rose (Bingle) Wracher. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George Wracher. Redd was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed by the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. He loved spending time with family and friends, and he was an avid gardener who received much pleasure from tending to his garden and then giving the "fruits of his labor" away to them. He loved all animals, especially his cats. Redd will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria J. (Husack) Bingle; daughter, Robin Bingle, of Delmont; brother, Ronald Wracher, of Slickville; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Redd will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

