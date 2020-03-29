|
Robert John Braun, 81, of Monroeville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Etna, a son of the late Edward J. and Kathryn (Wilbert) Braun. John was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Sandra (Smouse) Braun; father of Matthew Braun (Corinne), Janet Schork (Michael), Judy Christ (David) and Jennifer Braun Vogel; grandfather of Kaitlynn, Sierra, Nicholas and Alexander; great-grandfather of Kora; brother of Edward (Betty) Braun, Kathleen Pugliano, Charles "Cheech" Braun, Susan (John) Matis and the late James, Richard, infant brother Daniel Braun, Mary McCoy and Patricia Sites; and is also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and interment will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. Memorial donations may be made to the in Robert's name. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.