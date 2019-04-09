Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Robert Carnera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Carnera

Robert J. Carnera Obituary
Robert Joseph Carnera, 74, of Adamsburg, went home to his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. Bob was a veteran, having served in the Navy, and was a well known contractor for many years in the Westmoreland County community. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Candace, brother, Andrew, and sister, Lena. He is survived by his beloved companion and wife of 35 years, Lois Walker; daughter, Bobbi Jo; stepson, Steven (ex-wife Candace), and his daughter Damiana; stepdaughter, Rhonda (fiance Allen) and her daughter, Jessica; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his puppy, Maggie.
Details for the memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home's address to help with expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 9, 2019
