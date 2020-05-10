Dr. Robert J. Clark Jr., 71, of Louisburg, N.C., passed away surrounded by family in his home Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after losing his two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Irwin, the son of the late Robert J. Clark Sr. and Doris Clark Huttenstine. Dr. Clark was a chiropractor in Mt. Pleasant at Clark Chiropractic Clinic from 1981 until his retirement in 2013. After graduating from Norwin High School in 1967, Dr. Clark worked at US Steel Edgar Thomson Works as a millwright apprentice for six months until he joined the Navy. Bob spent six years in the nuclear power program and served on a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Ulysses S. Grant. After leaving the Navy, Bob resumed his tenure at Edgar Thomson Steel Works, where he worked fulltime while pursuing his education full time. In May, 1979, Dr. Clark graduated from Sherman College of Chiropractic, in Spartanburg, S.C. Bob was a faithful member of Charter Oak Methodist Church, in Greensburg, before moving to North Carolina, where he resumed his worship at Richland Creek Community Church. Bob was a horse enthusiast, which everyone could see by his Facebook posts. Bob and family spent many years vacationing at Tanque Verde Ranch, in Tucson, Ariz., riding hours every day. Bob was passionate about his God and family and camping in his fifth wheel with his children and grandchildren brought him so much joy. His favorite camping destinations were Myrtle Beach, Pigeon Forge and Fort Wilderness at Disney World. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Kuhn Clark; their children, Hollylynne Stohl Lee (husband Todd) and Robert "Rob" Clark (wife Melissa); four grandchildren, Delta and Jonah Lee and Siena and Gabriella Clark; sisters, Patricia Wichrowski and Martyellen Clark; brother-in-law, Christopher King; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Clark. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, G. Radford Clark. Dr. Clark (Bob) was loved so very much by his family, patients, friends and church family and will be missed more than words can express. Memorial service will be held at Richland Creek Community Church. Date and time will be announced online as soon as gathering restrictions are lifted. Condolences can be mailed to Gayle Clark, 874 Cooke Road, Louisburg, NC 27549.



