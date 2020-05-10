Robert J. Clark
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert J. Clark Jr., 71, of Louisburg, N.C., passed away surrounded by family in his home Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after losing his two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Irwin, the son of the late Robert J. Clark Sr. and Doris Clark Huttenstine. Dr. Clark was a chiropractor in Mt. Pleasant at Clark Chiropractic Clinic from 1981 until his retirement in 2013. After graduating from Norwin High School in 1967, Dr. Clark worked at US Steel Edgar Thomson Works as a millwright apprentice for six months until he joined the Navy. Bob spent six years in the nuclear power program and served on a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Ulysses S. Grant. After leaving the Navy, Bob resumed his tenure at Edgar Thomson Steel Works, where he worked fulltime while pursuing his education full time. In May, 1979, Dr. Clark graduated from Sherman College of Chiropractic, in Spartanburg, S.C. Bob was a faithful member of Charter Oak Methodist Church, in Greensburg, before moving to North Carolina, where he resumed his worship at Richland Creek Community Church. Bob was a horse enthusiast, which everyone could see by his Facebook posts. Bob and family spent many years vacationing at Tanque Verde Ranch, in Tucson, Ariz., riding hours every day. Bob was passionate about his God and family and camping in his fifth wheel with his children and grandchildren brought him so much joy. His favorite camping destinations were Myrtle Beach, Pigeon Forge and Fort Wilderness at Disney World. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Kuhn Clark; their children, Hollylynne Stohl Lee (husband Todd) and Robert "Rob" Clark (wife Melissa); four grandchildren, Delta and Jonah Lee and Siena and Gabriella Clark; sisters, Patricia Wichrowski and Martyellen Clark; brother-in-law, Christopher King; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Clark. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, G. Radford Clark. Dr. Clark (Bob) was loved so very much by his family, patients, friends and church family and will be missed more than words can express. Memorial service will be held at Richland Creek Community Church. Date and time will be announced online as soon as gathering restrictions are lifted. Condolences can be mailed to Gayle Clark, 874 Cooke Road, Louisburg, NC 27549.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Richland Creek Community Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
I came to his office. Several yrs ago. When I was in high school. He always asked me about my Uncle. Who also saw him. .He always helped me. Also my dad
Kim Geyer
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'm so sorry about your loss. Many prayers and thoughts.
Mickie Roller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved