Robert J. Dias, 63, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born May 7, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of Mary Louise (Burd) Dias, of Latrobe, and the late John R. Dias. Bob had been employed for the Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill and had been a caretaker at Hidden Meadows Farm, Ligonier. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hunting trips out west. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Joshua I. Dias; and three brothers, Daniel, Douglas and Edward Dias. Besides his mother, Bob is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Burns) Dias, of Latrobe; one daughter, Jamie C. Sladen and her husband, David, of Albuquerque, N,M,; three grandchildren, Alexander, Jeremey and Brian; a sister-in-law, Diane Kuncher, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.