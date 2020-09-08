Robert "Robbie" J. Dingeldein, 30, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was born Aug. 3, 1990, in Pittsburgh, a son of Robert and Leslie (DeFalco) Dingeldein. Robbie was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 2008, where he played soccer. He was a machinist for Kiczan Manufacturing and enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes and spending time outdoors with his sons. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David DeFalco; and paternal grandfather, Roy Dingeldein. He is survived by his sons, Ryder and Ty; sisters, Rachael Demir and her husband, Mucahit, and Abby, Emma and Gracie West; maternal grandmother, Rosemary DeFalco; paternal grandmother, Kathleen Sperlik; uncle, Ed DeFalco; and niece, Sena. Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held on Friday at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com