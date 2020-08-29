Robert J. Eckenrod, 34, of Everson, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 23, 2020, at Washington Hospital, Critical Care Unit, Washington, Pa., with his loving sister, Jackie Rena, at his side. He was born Dec. 16, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant. Robert was predeceased by his loving mother, Cindy J. Rihel Eckenrod, on July 15, 2005. He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Jackie Rena Eckenrod, of Everson; and a number of aunts, cousins, and devoted friends. Bobby was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2004. He also attended Westmoreland County Community College studying to become a computer technician. He loved children and enjoyed time on the computer, and repairing them in his spare time. He will be sadly missed by his sister and his many devoted friends. Bobby's arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. A gathering of friends will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Frank Kapr Family Gardens, at which time his memorial service will take place, with Pastor John Smaligo, of Harrold Zion Church, Greensburg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, his sister, Jackie Rena would like to keep Bobby's ongoing efforts to spread awareness and raise donations to SHINE Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Information Networking Equality, https://www.shinecharity.org.uk/get-involved/get-involved
