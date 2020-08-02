Robert John Elavski, 77, of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 21, 1943, in Brackenridge, to the late John and Mary (Kiselica) Elavski. Robert lived his entire life in Tarentum, and retired as an inspector from Flabeg Corp., the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. He was a member of the former St. Mathias Church in Natrona, and was a longtime social member of the VFW and Eagles of Tarentum, where he enjoyed marching in many functions and parades. Robert graduated from the former Har-Brack High School in 1963, and he enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, detailing automobiles, but especially spending time with his family. Survivors include his siblings, Mary Ann (Robert) Dobrowolski, of Tarentum, and Elizabeth Kutsch, of Dade City, Fla. and her late husband, John Kutsch. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, in Tarentum and Florida. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen and Frank Elavski. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Private burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Covid-19 requirements are masks are to be worn, social distancing maintained, and visitors are limited to 25 persons at any given time. The family suggests contributions to Monarch Hospice, 2837 Leechburg Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit dusterfh.com
.