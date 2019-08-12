|
Robert J. Fulmer, 60, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at home. He was born April 26, 1959, in Greensburg and was the son of Caroline E. (Harrold) Fulmer Swanson and the late Robert Fulmer. Bob was a graduate of Norwin High School, class of 1977, and a retired concrete finisher. He was a member of Shafton Volunteer Fire Department and served as a trustee. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Laurie J. Nock; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Paulovich and Jacob, and Karlie and Damon Nock; and his grandniece, Peyton Paulovich.
At Bob's request, there will be no viewing or formal services. An informal gathering may be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019