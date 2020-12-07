Robert J. Gutwald, 74, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Greensburg, and he was the son of the late John and Anna Wahl Gutwald. Robert was a retired rural mail carrier for the Postal Service at the Greensburg Post Office. He was also at one time employed at Westinghouse Electric of East Pittsburgh. Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Army, stationed in Thailand. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin, where he served as an usher and was the Social Committee chair. He also started the "Burger Bash" and was very involved in the church's Lenten Fish Fry. Bob was the president of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, past president of the Norwin Band Aides, and over the years, was a big supporter of Norwin Athletics. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Francis "Cook" Gutwald; a nephew, Paul Gutwald; and a great-nephew, Chad Kardell. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine (Hrapchak) Gutwald; a son, John Robert "Rob" Gutwald and his wife, Karrie, of Harrison City; daughter, Deborah Hlavach and her husband, Stephen, of North Huntingdon; two grandsons, Joey Hlavach and Charlie Gutwald; sisters-in-law, Anita Acalotto (Dom) and Paula Folda (Jim); many nieces and nephews, and a dear family friend, Father Paul Lisik. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642, or The Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, 11369 Center Highway, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.