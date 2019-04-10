Robert J. "Bob" Jakubek, 80, of Tarrs, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in the UPMC-Mercy Hospital Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Jakubek was born May 15, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Andrew and Dorothy Shaner Jakubek. He was a member of the Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church. Bob was a 1956 graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School. He proudly served in the Air Force in 1956 and 1957. Bob had been employed for more than 30 years with PPG Industries. He was an avid gardener, who could grow anything. Bob enjoyed feeding all of the neighborhood animals including all of the cats, ducks and deer and had a special attachment to the hummingbirds. He also enjoyed wood crafting and loved spending time with his family. Bob is survived by his loving family, his son, Robert Scott Jakubek and his wife, Antonette, of Pittsburgh; his grandson, Ryan Jakubek and his wife, Abby, of Pittsburgh; and his sister, Bonnie Livingston, of Tarrs. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Vinzani Jakubek, in 1970; and by his brother and sister, Wilmer (Rich) Jakubek and Ruth Fay Jakubek.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Ralph A. Mostoller officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.

