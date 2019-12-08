Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Merva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Merva


1949 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Merva Obituary
Robert J. Merva, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Bob was born June 24, 1949, in Whitney, the son of the late Andrew and Susan (Meholic) Merva. Bob was a watchmaker and clocksmith for nearly 60 years. He was a skilled mechanic and machinist. Bob was the man who everyone came to for help and counsel. If it could be fixed, he would fix it, and if it couldn't, he would adjust it, and improve upon it. He was a hardworking, meticulous and patient person. He was a good listener, a loyal husband, an exceptional father and grandfather and a good friend.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Suzy; children: Tony (Addie) Merva, of Loxahatchee, Fla., Art (KeriAnne) Hill, of Greensburg, Melissa Hill, of Wheeling, W.Va., Brandon (Virginia) Stana, of Allen, Texas, and Jamie (Vanessa) Fearer, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Andrew Merva, Elise Rendell, Kolton Hill and Connor Stana; brother, Tom (Ann) Merva, of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Roberta Merva, of Allen, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. For those of us he leaves behind to sort things out and to try to fix anything on our own, Bob's advice, his company, and his humor will be missed immeasurably. We honor his memory the most by slowing down; by taking pride in the work we do and taking the extra time to do things the right way; by taking care of our things and of one another. We, as a family, are smarter and better prepared to even try to do so for having known him and having been a part of his life. Bob's family wishes to thank our extended families and friends, especially our amazing neighbors, for all of the love, prayers and support, and the hospice staff, both in-home and at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation. A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now