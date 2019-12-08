|
Robert J. Merva, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Bob was born June 24, 1949, in Whitney, the son of the late Andrew and Susan (Meholic) Merva. Bob was a watchmaker and clocksmith for nearly 60 years. He was a skilled mechanic and machinist. Bob was the man who everyone came to for help and counsel. If it could be fixed, he would fix it, and if it couldn't, he would adjust it, and improve upon it. He was a hardworking, meticulous and patient person. He was a good listener, a loyal husband, an exceptional father and grandfather and a good friend.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Suzy; children: Tony (Addie) Merva, of Loxahatchee, Fla., Art (KeriAnne) Hill, of Greensburg, Melissa Hill, of Wheeling, W.Va., Brandon (Virginia) Stana, of Allen, Texas, and Jamie (Vanessa) Fearer, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Andrew Merva, Elise Rendell, Kolton Hill and Connor Stana; brother, Tom (Ann) Merva, of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Roberta Merva, of Allen, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. For those of us he leaves behind to sort things out and to try to fix anything on our own, Bob's advice, his company, and his humor will be missed immeasurably. We honor his memory the most by slowing down; by taking pride in the work we do and taking the extra time to do things the right way; by taking care of our things and of one another. We, as a family, are smarter and better prepared to even try to do so for having known him and having been a part of his life. Bob's family wishes to thank our extended families and friends, especially our amazing neighbors, for all of the love, prayers and support, and the hospice staff, both in-home and at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation. A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019