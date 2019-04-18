Home

Robert J. Mitcheltree, 66, of New Alexandria, passed away at home Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a battle with ALS. Bob was born Oct. 16, 1952, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Robert B. and Marjorie (Adams) Mitcheltree. Bob was a mechanic and service manager in the car service industry and also a farrier by trade. He loved horseback riding, taking care of his grandchildren and loved working on vehicles. He also was a member of the former Rough Riders Saddle Club. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara (Brletic) Mitcheltree; his sons, Erik Mitcheltree, of New Alexandria, and Tim Mitcheltree and his wife Susan, of Florida; his grandchildren, Nolan, Haley, Logan and Adison Mitcheltree; a brother, Gary Mitcheltree, of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister, Ellen Swick, of Irwin; and also survived by Heather Pavlinsky, Erik's former partner and mother of his grandson Nolan.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, with Pastor David S. Coul officiating.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
