Robert J. Pekor


1960 - 2020
Robert J. Pekor Obituary
Robert J. Pekor, 60, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1960, in Braddock, a son of the late Stanley A. and Pauline Sabol Pekor. Rob was employed as a software engineer for Middlebury College in Vermont. He will be remembered by family and friends as a kind, gentle man who was the "greatest" jack of all trades and aspired to be a full-time "beach bum." He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Joanne Andrejco Pekor; two sons, Zachary W. and Adam A. Pekor; a sister, Marianne (Sam) Arbutina; six brothers, James S. (Susan), Edward J., Martin P. (Renee), Bernard A. (Kris), Leonard M. (Mary), and David F. (Jennifer) Pekor; numerous nieces and nephews, and best friends, David and Mary Morrone. He was the best pet dad to his faithful companions, Sadie and Moosey. Services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
