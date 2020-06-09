Robert J. Phillips Jr.
1955 - 2020-06-06
Robert James Phillips Jr., 65, of Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Excela Health, in Latrobe. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Robert J. and Roberta F. Bauman Phillips. Before his retirement, he worked more than 30 years as a boiler maker for Local 154. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Lynn Phillips, of Delmont; a sister, Linda Kay Truffa and her husband, David, of Vandergrift; his nephews, Edwin Daugherty, of Erie, and Christopher Truffa, of Vandergrift; a niece, Katie Ann Daugherty-Goughenour, of Vandergrift; one great-niece, Maggie Grace; and four great-nephews, Nathan, Franklin, Samuel and Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Trudy A. Covatto Phillips. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements were private. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to Home Care & Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To view and send condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
