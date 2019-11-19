Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rahne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Rahne


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Rahne Obituary
Robert J. "Kubie" Rahne, 72, of McKeesport, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Ludwick and Angelina Josephina (Andrgetti) Rahne and a stepfather, Andrew Nesky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for Penn State Tool and Dye working in the human resources department. He loved to dance and loved the oldies music, and he loved the classic cars. Surviving are his wife, Charlene (McCann) Rahne; a son, Nathan Lee Rahne and his wife Crystal, of Monroeville; two grandchildren, Hanley Angelina and Kellan Lucas; sisters-in-law, Laura Bower and her husband, Bill, Judy Throm and her husband, Jack, Sheri Aley and her husband, Kris, and Brenda Shaffer and her husband, Donald; and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -