Robert James Ray, 92, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Senior Commons Personal Care Home, York, Pa. He was born Nov. 29, 1927, in Ligonier and was a son of the late Howard C. and Nellie Love Ray. Bob served in the Navy but always made his home in the Valley. He retired after 39 years with Schade Brothers, later Kenny Ross of Irwin. Bob was a master of all trades from auto mechanics to masonry and was continually thinking of new projects. He was an avid hunter in younger years but also gained much pleasure in observing wildlife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Emma Matson Clark, Ethel Ross and Alice Fisher; his brothers, Fred and Wilbert Ray; and a granddaughter, Stacy Hopkins. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hopkins (Ralph), of York; two sons, Robert Landis Ray and companion Diane Roberson, of Cody, Wyo., and David Ray, of Powell, Wyo.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, in Linn Run State Park. Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.