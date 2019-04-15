Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sage Jr., 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1942, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Robert J. Sr. and Alice L. (Lowrey) Sage, and was also preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Sage, and siblings, Viola Gray and Paul E. Sage. Robert was a certified welder and a member of Boilermakers Local Union No. 154, Pittsburgh. He enjoyed feeding the birds in his backyard, loved animals and enjoyed working on various projects around his home. After retirement, he worked three days a week at Kevin Hunter Automotive. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Judith A. (Magdic) Sage, of North Huntingdon; his children, Amanda M. Sage, of North Huntingdon, and her fiance, Greg Fincham, of Canonsburg, Robert J. Sage III, of North Huntingdon, Mark A. (Brenda) Sage, of North Carolina, and Bonnie J. (Sam) Sage Campbell, of Uniontown; five grandchildren; and a sister, Nora (Jeff) Domico, of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., 724-863-1200, Irwin, where a blessing service will be held Wednesday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 15 to Apr. 25, 2019
