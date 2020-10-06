1/
Robert J. Schantz
Robert J. Schantz, 80, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine (Ryce) Schantz; loving father of Pam Kormick, Guy (Bonnie) Unglaub, Dawn (Mark) Wayner and Karl (Melissa) Unglaub; and dear grandfather of Zack and Ryan Wayner. He is also survived by great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org. In light of the health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054, kutchfh@gmail.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
