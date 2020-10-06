Robert J. Schantz, 80, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine (Ryce) Schantz; loving father of Pam Kormick, Guy (Bonnie) Unglaub, Dawn (Mark) Wayner and Karl (Melissa) Unglaub; and dear grandfather of Zack and Ryan Wayner. He is also survived by great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org
. In light of the health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054, kutchfh@gmail.com.