Robert J. "Bob" Sikora, 81, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Whitney, and was the last surviving member of his family. Robert was a Navy veteran and served on the first voyage of the U.S.S. Forrestal. He was a bricklayer at Latrobe Steel for 37 years, and after retirement, he worked as a consultant for Baker-Dolomite. He was a lifetime member, and served as an officer, at the Frontier Club in Latrobe and a proud member of the American Legion and Cooperstown Vets. After Robert retired, he enjoyed gardening, shining up his Dale Earnhardt Monte Carlo and spending time with his five grandchildren. PapPap made lasting memories with his family, taking them to Mammoth Park to ride the giant slide, celebrating Christmas with cheer and a warm home-cooked meal, hiding Easter eggs to confound his grandkids and skipping rocks at Keystone State Park. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy (Pristas) Sikora, of Latrobe; his daughter, Beth Ann Maccarelli and her husband, John, of Penn; grandchildren, Mimi Bruner and her husband, Nick, of Trafford, and Alex, Johnny, Micayla and Billy, of Penn.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Mary's Byzantine Ladies Guild will recite the Rosary at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Panachida service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by the Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, with graveside military services accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg.

