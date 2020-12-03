Robert J. Sterdis, 88, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Monessen, the son of the late John and Genevieve (Teska) Sterdis. Bob graduated from Monessen High School in 1949. He was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel for 35 years in the administrative office. Bob was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Belle Vernon and was active in many of the church services as a deacon, usher, and Awanas. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Burrows, in 1957. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary in August. Bob was known for his wisdom and sweet heart. He loved his children and grandchildren and attended many of their activities. He enjoyed working in his yard, walking every morning, and spending time with his family. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Bubonic. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Edward (Angie); son, Robert (Ranu), of South Carolina; daughter, Donna (Jay) Shrum, of Jeannette; daughter, Nancy (Wade) Baker, of Bethel Park; grandchildren, Michaela (Matt), Kristin (Matt), Briana (Gio), Matt, Zak, Joshua, Alex, Michael and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Avi, Maddie and Connor; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, James ( Eleanor) Burrows and Bill Bubonic. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice Care (April, Brenda and Melanie) and Visiting Angels (Debbie and Tabitha) for their kindness in his last days. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church, with Pastor Earl J. Rosenbalm, of First Baptist Church of Belle Vernon, officiating. Friends and family are to meet directly at First Baptist Church at 511 Short St., Belle Vernon, PA 15012. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences are accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
.