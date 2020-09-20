Robert James Stiles, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence. Born in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Herbert Lester and Leah Judith Neri Stiles. Mr. Stiles was a process engineer for Westinghouse Air Brake in Wilmerding, Atlantic Research Corp. in Alexandria, Va., and Reynolds Metal in Richmond, Va. Survivors include his wife, Dolores Stiles; two sons, Robert E. Stiles and wife, Cassandra and Joseph E. Stiles and wife, Laura; two daughters, Lynn M. Stiles and Lori A. Stiles and husband, Matthew Gower; grandchildren, Kristy Morris, Jessica Stiles, Alyson Stiles, Robert Stiles, Jonathan Stiles, Katherine Stiles, Ryan Healey, Stephanie Gross and Simon Gower; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lily, Dillon, Ciara, Ryan, Sage, Tyreon, Cayden and Ja'Leona. A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church. GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
, 1105 48th Ave. N., Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
.