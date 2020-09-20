1/
Robert J. Stiles
Robert James Stiles, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence. Born in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Herbert Lester and Leah Judith Neri Stiles. Mr. Stiles was a process engineer for Westinghouse Air Brake in Wilmerding, Atlantic Research Corp. in Alexandria, Va., and Reynolds Metal in Richmond, Va. Survivors include his wife, Dolores Stiles; two sons, Robert E. Stiles and wife, Cassandra and Joseph E. Stiles and wife, Laura; two daughters, Lynn M. Stiles and Lori A. Stiles and husband, Matthew Gower; grandchildren, Kristy Morris, Jessica Stiles, Alyson Stiles, Robert Stiles, Jonathan Stiles, Katherine Stiles, Ryan Healey, Stephanie Gross and Simon Gower; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lily, Dillon, Ciara, Ryan, Sage, Tyreon, Cayden and Ja'Leona. A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church. GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave. N., Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
September 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Caridad Lopez
September 17, 2020
A donation has been made to the Alzheimer's Association by your Wakefield High School Science department family.
September 16, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Susan Sykes
