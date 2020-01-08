Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Twaddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Twaddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Twaddle Obituary
Robert J. Twaddle, 76, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, a son of the late Jake Twaddle and Mary (Kundrod). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley and Charlene. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Twaddle; children, Christine and Robert Jr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandchildren, Caitlin, Samuel, Andrew, Nicholas and Reagan; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Dante, Caden and Aubrey; and brothers, Ronald and Charles Jr. and their families.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Thursday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now