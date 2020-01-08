|
Robert J. Twaddle, 76, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, a son of the late Jake Twaddle and Mary (Kundrod). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley and Charlene. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Twaddle; children, Christine and Robert Jr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandchildren, Caitlin, Samuel, Andrew, Nicholas and Reagan; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Dante, Caden and Aubrey; and brothers, Ronald and Charles Jr. and their families.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Thursday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020