Robert J. Weimer, 72, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born May 25, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harry and Dorothy Anna (Umbaugh) Weimer. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed for 26 years by Westinghouse in Derry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Weimer; and a sister, Twila Jean Deverse. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Joyce Ankney Weimer; a son, James (Heidi) Weimer, of Blairsville; a daughter, Beth Weimer, of Blairsville; a granddaughter, Willow Weimer; three sisters, Dorothy Barkley, Dolores Allison, and Roseann (Randy) Temple; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Snowball Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
