Robert K. Bradish, 76, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 21, 1942, in Washington DC, he was a son of the late Joseph F. Bradish Jr. and Anna M. (Vecchetti) Bradish. Bob was Catholic by faith. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. Bob was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era, and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, Unity Township. Most of all, he will be fondly remembered as a loving grandfather who devoted his life to his grandsons. Bob is survived by his wife, Mary M. (Kent) Bradish, of Latrobe; one son, Jason Bradish and his wife, Dana, of Latrobe; two grandsons, Jacob and Logan; two brothers, William Bradish and his wife, Lynda, of Greensburg, and Joseph Bradish and his wife, Donna, of Cape Coral, Fla.; three aunts, Jenny Skoloda, Lena Laich and Emma Oshnock; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Latrobe Area Hospital, Arnold Palmer Pavilion and Dr. Robert Davoli for their care for Bob.

At Bob's request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary