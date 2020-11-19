Robert K. Woody Woodhall, 60, of Johnston City, Ill., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born June 24, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of Lois and the late Robert E. Woodhall. He was a 1978 graduate of Penn Trafford High School. He worked as a concrete laborer. Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his outgoing, fun-loving, and witty personality. Robert will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Woodhall; and is survived by his mother, Lois J. Woodhall; children, Christopher, Joseph, Daniel, Bianca, and Joshua; grandchildren, Noah, Christian, Jonah, Odette, and Kade; siblings, George H. Woodhall, Richard E. Woodhall, Lynn A. Stoecklein, and Sally J. Emory; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held by his family Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Restland Cemetery of Monroeville.



