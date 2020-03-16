|
Robert "Bob" Kolling, 75, of Lake Isabella, Calif., died Feb. 15, 2020, in California. He was born June 15, 1944, in Pleasant Unity and was a son of the late Richard J. and Marguerite (Olson) Kolling. He moved to California in May 1966. He is survived by three sons, Jesse, of Murrieta, Calif., Mike, of Highland, Calif., and Dan Kolling, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard "Dick" Kolling and wife Nancy, of Jeannette, John "Jack" Kolling and wife Sandy, of Pleasant Unity, and Ed Kolling and wife Shari, of Unity Township; his sister, Mary Jane Firment and husband Kevin, of Unity Township; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in California in April. Condolences may be left at www.bachafh.com.