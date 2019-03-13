Robert L. "Red" Cochran, 77, of Blairsville, died Friday, March 1, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born Wednesday, July 23, 1941, in Livermore, Pa., son of Lawrence Cochran and Irma (Waddle) Cochran. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City. He had retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. Red was an avid hunter and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jennie "Fay" (Murdick) Cochran, of Blairsville; daughters, Lori Rizer and husband, Ron, of Blairsville, and Christina Shilling and husband, David, of Indiana, Pa.; son, Shawn Cochran and his partner, Eric Burdette, of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Robert Rizer and fiance, Kayla Weaver, of Blairsville, James Rizer and wife, Courtney, of Blairsville, William Rizer, of Indiana, Pa., Samantha Shilling and fiance, Devin Goss, of Marion Center, and Tyler Shilling, of Indiana, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Zoey; brother, James Cochran and wife, Lois, of New Alexandria; brother-in-law, Raymond McDonald, of Bedford, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Cochran, mother, Irma (Waddle) Cochran; brother, Keith Cochran; and sister, Nancy McDonald.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City. Pastor Stephen Bond will officiate.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748, www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.