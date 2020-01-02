|
Robert L. Coughlin II, 68, of Penn Township, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Bob was born Jan. 18, 1951, in McKeesport, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Schreiber) Coughlin. He was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. For many years, Bob coached baseball for his sons and many other local Penn Township youth. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Beth (Kujava) Coughlin; two sons and a daughter, Robert (wife Reagan) Coughlin III, Brian (wife Samantha) Coughlin and Amy Coughlin; grandchildren, Kian and Sloane; brother, James (wife Patti) Coughlin; in-laws, Roch (Cheryl Ann) Kujava; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father John Getsy officiating. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Millvale.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or to your local blood donation bank. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020