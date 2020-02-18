Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Robert L. Goehring Obituary
Robert L. Goehring, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late Walter and Florence Dewey Goehring. Prior to retirement, Robert was a mechanical engineer for U.S. Steel. He was an Army veteran and a member of the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Jeannette Masonic Lodge No. 750 Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky, and brother, Donald. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma King Goehring; son Randy and his wife Mary; and grandchildren, Zachary (Rebecca), Juliene and Rachel Lynn. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
